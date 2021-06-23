  • Harsco Environmental Introduces Abrasive Materials to Surface Preparation Market
Harsco Environmental’s Reed Minerals business has launched a new line of abrasive materials under its Black Beauty brand.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams. Now the company announced the launch of SURE/CUT™: The product line is an enhanced environmentally friendly line of blasting products backed by research, development and testing in numerous field trials. It provides customers with a faster cutting solution that saves time and money while increasing productivity.

SURE/CUT Edge is an enhanced nickel abrasive material, featuring lower consumption rates and dust generation, as well as low heavy metal and crystalline silica content. It also provides a cost savings benefit related to usage rate.

SURE/CUT™ Velocity is an enhanced calcium-iron silicate abrasive material, providing superior cleaning rate, consumption rate and quality of the finished product on a variety of substrates and coatings.

SURE/CUT™ provides blasters higher productivity, with test results showing: 

  • Consumption rate reductions of up to 30-percent.
  • Faster cutting rates producing up to 50-percent less time on the job.
  • Reduction in cost per square foot of overhead and material expenditures.