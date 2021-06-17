1000 mT of garbage to fuel waste-to-energy plant in India

The waste-to-energy plant, which is being set up by Abelleon Clean Energy will begin operation by the end of 2021, as reported by the Times of India. The 14 MW plant will feed the produced electricity into the National Grid and is fueled by 1000 metric tons of waste. While the city produced 4,500 metric tons of waste, only food and garden waste is sourced for the project. Ahmedabad has provided 13 acres of land for the project. A second similarly sized project is being set up and a third project is being sourced.

