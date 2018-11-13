$10k Safety Awards for Seven Waste Pro Refuse Collection Vehicle Drivers

Seven refuse collection vehicle drivers in Waste Pro’s Daytona Beach division have each earned a $10,000 Safety Award for their safe driving habits.

Headquartered in Longwood, Florida, Waste Pro a privately-owned waste collection, recycling, processing, and disposal company operating in nine south eastern states.

The company said that in an industry which various safety organisations have consistently ranked as one of the most dangerous in which to work, safe driving habits are critical.

Therefore, Waste Pro established the $10,000 Safety Award program in 2004 to encourage drivers to drive safely; since then, more than $3.5 million has been awarded to drivers across the south east US.

To be eligible for the award, drivers must maintain a spotless work record for three years, including excellent customer service, no accidents, injuries, or property damage, a positive attitude and attendance record, and a well-kept truck.

At a celebratory cookout earlier this month, drivers James Gorman, Nicholas Bruno, Curtis McRae, Jonathan Sjonvall, Marsellar Lowe, Jr., Ron Pifer, Sr., and Denis Zeledon were each presented with a $10,000 check. This is the second time Pifer has won the award and the third time for Zeledon.

“To go three years without an accident, injury or property damage and to have no unexcused absences is incredible,” commented Waste Pro Division Manager, Ken DeForest.

Waste Pro said that it is the only company in the United States that offers a safety award to drivers.

