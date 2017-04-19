150,000 TPA Contract in Bradford to Fuel Ferrybridge Waste to Energy Plant

Following a detailed analysis and evaluation process Bradford Council has selected Leeds based Associated Waste Management as the Preferred Bidder for a 12-year waste treatment contract.

The company explained that the next stage in the process will be to move to the award of a contract which is expected to be completed by end of May.

Under the proposal Associated Waste Management will treat Bradford’s residual waste, around 150,000 tonnes every year mainly at its newly commissioned waste treatment facility in south Leeds.

The facility will recover recyclable materials from residual waste as part of preparation of the the waste to be used as fuel at waste to energy plants. A significant portion of thermal treatment capacity, currently being developed by energy company SSE at its Ferrybridge facility (pictured) has been reserved for this purpose.

According to Associated Waste Management, its proposal will provide a fully integrated solution for Bradford’s residual waste, incorporating the latest technology to recover recyclables from the waste stream and recover energy by generating electricity using the remaining waste.

Energy generated from Bradford’s residual waste will be fed in the power grid, which could be enough to power around 28,000 homes.

“This solution will secure a method of treating the residual waste from Bradford for the next 12 years with an option for a further 3 years, and will lead to an increase in recycling rates as well as a high level of diversion from landfill,” said Councillor Sarah Ferriby, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Environment and Sport.

Steve Hartley, Bradford Council’s Strategic Director of Place added: “Constantly increasing landfill tax costs and the harm to the environment by landfilling wastes means that this contract will offer both a more sustainable solution, with demonstrable environmental and climate change benefits, as well as being more cost-effective.”

Tim Shapcott, Commercial Director for Associated Waste Management, said: “As a local company operating in the region, we are delighted to have been selected as Preferred Bidder for this significant waste contract to treat Bradford’s residual waste.

Read More

IN DEPTH: A Close Up Look at Veolia’s 11MW Waste to Energy Plant in Leeds

WMW takes a detailed look at Veolia’s new waste to energy facility. Featuring an innovative wooden frame design combined with high tech materials the plant was designed by Jean-Robert Mazaud of S'pace Architects.

CIWM Stresses Dual Economic Contribution of the Waste & Recycling Industry

The UK’s Chartered Institution of Wastes Management has urged the government to pay more attention to resource productivity and security in the wake of its Industrial Strategy Green Paper.

VIDEO: SUEZ VP on Company’s Waste to Energy Strategy

With four new waste to energy plants in Europe processing an additional 1.2 million tonnes of residual waste, SUEZ will recover energy from over 9 million tonnes of waste this year.