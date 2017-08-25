16 GE Engines for 3 Turkish Landfill Gas to Energy Projects

Three Turkish landfill gas to energy projects are to install a total of 16 GE Jenbacher J420 Biogas Engines and the company’s myPlant Asset Performance Management Solution to generate 22 MW of electricity.

According to GE, as Turkey looks to implement new energy targets under its economic development strategy, its focus is on increasing renewable energy sources and digitalisation. Helping to support these goals, GE’s Distributed Power (NYSE: GE) said that it is providing its Jenbacher biogas engine technology and myPlant* Asset Performance Management (APM) solution for three new landfill power production sites in Turkey owned by ITC-Ka Enerji Uretim Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS (ITC), the largest landfill gas power producer in the country.

“The organic part of our new landfill gas-powered facilities contains vegetables, fruit and garden waste and comprises more than 50% of the household waste of the cities of Antalya, Esksehir and Alanya,” explained Erdoğan Göğen, general manager at ITC.

“In total, the three facilities will process 1,387,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste annually from the surrounding households,” he continued.

Göğen added that the efficient, low-emission Jenbacher biogas engines will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions and ensure the success of ITC’s zero-waste target as it turns the organic waste into heat and power.

“Similarly, our current site at Ankara uses the heat in the greenhouse of the Mamak Integrated Solid Waste Management facility to grow tomatoes and strawbrries. As a result, the residents of Ankara do not experience the disadvantages of the Mamak landfill site, but rather gained a new provider of vegetables and fruits,” he said.

Four of GE’s Ecomagination certified, Jenbacher J420 biogas engines will be installed at Eskisehir, nine at Antalya and three at the Alanya landfill sites, providing 22 MW of electrical power to the national grid.

myPlant

In addition to the Jenbacher biogas engines, GE will also provide its myPlant APM solution for gas engines. myPlant APM is a digital solution that improves engine uptime and efficiency and life cycle costs.

GE’s myPlant APM allows ITC to remotely access, optimise and troubleshoot the generator sets as well as use predictive analytics to avoid reliability or performance impacting events.

The project also includes a multiyear services agreement for parts (up to 59,999 operating hours), and GE’s long-term channel partner, Topkapi Endustri, is providing installation services.

“Turkey’s energy use is estimated to grow at a rate of 4.5% through 2030, and therefore, high efficiency is key to reducing fuel costs,” commented Margherita Adragna, general manager, services for GE’s Distributed Power.

“With less than 200 MW of generating capacity using solid biomass, geothermal, biogas and industrial waste, it is important to utilise the country’s large potential for increasing power generation from renewable sources,” Adragna added.

As the first implementation of our myPlant Asset Performance Management solution for Jenbacher gas engines in Turkey - which uses predictive analytics to identify issues before they occur – Adragna said that ITC will be able to reduce downtime and extend asset life while still balancing maintenance costs with operation risk.

The equipment will be built at GE’s Distributed Power facility in Jenbach, Austria, and it is expected to enter service during the second half of 2017.

