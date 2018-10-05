18th International Electronics Recycling Congress Line-Up Launched

ICM has revealed the line-up for next year’s International Electronics Recycling Congress (IERC) 2019 which will feature over 60 booths and numerous high-level speakers.

According to the organisers the event provides an opportunity to reach key industry decision makers and to find out what’s new in the global electronics recycling business.

The event will bring together over 500 international producers, recyclers, equipment manufacturers, recycling associations, standards bodies, refurbishers, NGOs, regulators and many more.

Topics will include:

Challenges of the Circular Economy regarding metals and plastics

Worldwide take-back schemes, quotas and challenges faced by OEMs

The role of recycling in the achievement of the sustainable development goals

Business opportunities and models in emerging markets

Innovation in recycling technologies

Country reports

Safety standards for transportation

Reuse & refurbishment – The influence of GDPR and data security?

Standards, Compliance and Regulations in the electronics sector

Recycling of hazardous components such as Li-batteries

Internet trade of devices, parts, materials & plastics

The future role of technology in recycling

Keynote speakers include:

Paul E. Hagen, Beveridge & Diamond P.C., USA

Steven Clayton, Samsung Electronics (Europe), United Kingdom

Dr Janez Potočnik, UN International Resource Panel / SYSTEMIQ

Plant tours to the following companies are also available:

Montanwerke Brixlegg AG, Brixlegg

Müller-Guttenbrunn, Metran and MBA Polymers Austria, Amstetten/Kematen

voestalpine Stahlwelt, Linz

