18th International Electronics Recycling Congress Line-Up Launched
ICM has revealed the line-up for next year’s International Electronics Recycling Congress (IERC) 2019 which will feature over 60 booths and numerous high-level speakers.
According to the organisers the event provides an opportunity to reach key industry decision makers and to find out what’s new in the global electronics recycling business.
The event will bring together over 500 international producers, recyclers, equipment manufacturers, recycling associations, standards bodies, refurbishers, NGOs, regulators and many more.
Topics will include:
- Challenges of the Circular Economy regarding metals and plastics
- Worldwide take-back schemes, quotas and challenges faced by OEMs
- The role of recycling in the achievement of the sustainable development goals
- Business opportunities and models in emerging markets
- Innovation in recycling technologies
- Country reports
- Safety standards for transportation
- Reuse & refurbishment – The influence of GDPR and data security?
- Standards, Compliance and Regulations in the electronics sector
- Recycling of hazardous components such as Li-batteries
- Internet trade of devices, parts, materials & plastics
- The future role of technology in recycling
Keynote speakers include:
- Paul E. Hagen, Beveridge & Diamond P.C., USA
- Steven Clayton, Samsung Electronics (Europe), United Kingdom
- Dr Janez Potočnik, UN International Resource Panel / SYSTEMIQ
Plant tours to the following companies are also available:
- Montanwerke Brixlegg AG, Brixlegg
- Müller-Guttenbrunn, Metran and MBA Polymers Austria, Amstetten/Kematen
- voestalpine Stahlwelt, Linz
