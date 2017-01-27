1MW Solar PV Project Paying Dividends for London Recycling Firm

London based waste management and recycling firm, Bywaters, has saved 361 tonnes of CO2 in just nine months following the installation of a 1 MW solar panel array on the roof of its main facility in Bow, East London.

The 4000 solar panels, claimed to be London’s largest Solar PV retrofit have generated 700MWh, providing most of the power needed for Bywaters’ 650,000 tonnes per annum Materials Recycling Facility.

The company said that the renewable energy project makes it nearly self succient in terms of energy usage and is on track to deliver a return on investment within six years.

Addressing London’s Air Quality

Bywaters noted that with air quality increasingly making headlines in London, and considered by many to be one of the biggest health threats facing Londoners today – such emission reductions areto be welcomed.

The recycling firm added that the amount of CO2 saved by its solar project equates to 9246 new trees and is already 40 tonnes more than was predicted for the full year

However, the UK’s capital city is not known for its sunshine and one day in May can typically generate eight times as much energy as one day in December.

Even so, the company said that turning a passive asset, such as the roof of a building, into a profitable resource is proving to be a worthwhile exercise and an example of what can be achieved in an urban environment.

“Feasibility studies convinced us of the validity of using solar panels in the UK and, we are already saving more carbon than anticipated,” commented John Glover, managing director of Bywaters.“As well as reduced energy costs, the solar panels are enabling us to operate more sustainably.”

“We have taken a number of decisive actions to clean up the capital’s air and believe in setting the benchmark for how businesses can carry out core processes without causing damage to the environment through harmful emissions.”

Read More

13MW Solar Project Connects to Grid at New Jersey Landfill

New Jersey's oldest and largest regulated gas and electric utility, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), has completed grid interconnection work at its near 13 MW L&D Solar Farm located on a Waste Management site spanning the towns of Eastampton, Lumberton and Mount Holly, NJ.

Solar Powered Bigbelly ‘Smart Bins’ Arrive in Leeds

In the north of England the City of Leeds has installed 17 solar powered Bigbelly compacting ‘smart bins’ which are able to communicate their status to council collection crews for emptying as and when necessary.

Veolia Acquires Closed Loops Plastic Recycling Assets in East London

Veolia UK, has acquired the manufacturing assets of East London plastic bottle recycling firm, Closed Loop Recycling, in Dagenham, East London.