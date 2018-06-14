€22m Waste to Energy Gasification Deal for EQTEC in Vietnam

Industrial scale gasification firm, EQTEC plc (AIM: EQT), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with PT. CITRA METRO JAYA ENERGI for a 12MWe waste to energy plant in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The scope of deal will see EQTEC supply include two complete gasification lines with 4.5 tonnes per hour and four GE Jenbacher syngas engines as well as ancillary equipment and commissioning and start-up services.

CITRA is part of the Energy division of the Citra Metro Group, a group of companies headquartered in Indonesia and involved in energy, technology and telecommunications.

The deal is to supply its EQTEC Gasifier Technology (EGT) for a 12MWe power plant under which CITRA considers EQTEC as the exclusive technology supplier of the 12MWe gasification plant for the 12 months from the date of the MOU.

The Indonesian firm will be responsible for obtaining the permits, licenses and authorisations (“PLA”), Power Purchase Agreements (“PPA”) and Feedstock Agreements for the 12 MWe Project. The feedstock agreements will incorporate EQTEC’s specification for refuse derived fuel (RDF).

CITRA intends to contract EQTEC to execute the works in accordance with a quotation which it has been supplied and which will be finalised immediately after the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has been obtained.

Contract expected to be worth in the region of €20-22 million.

