€243m Waste & Recycling Contract for SUEZ in Somerset

French environmental services firm, SUEZ, has secured a 10 year contract worth around €243 million from the Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP).

The company explained that it will now roll out a comprehensive new recycling service across Somerset from 2020 and will deliver the new “Recycle More” service, operating new vehicles and collecting a wide range of recycling every week, including plastic packaging.

The contract is one of the largest collection contracts in the UK, providing waste collection services to more than 250,000 households across the whole of Somerset. There is also an options for the SWP to extend for a further ten years.

Recycle More will expand the weekly collection of recyclable1 waste to include new materials, including plastic pots, tubs and trays; Tetra Paks and other food and drink cartons; small electrical items; and household batteries.

By collecting the majority of recyclable household material each week, Recycle More will reduce the volume of left-over general rubbish in residents’ bins, which will subsequently be collected every three weeks. The new service will be introduced in phases over two years, starting in June 2020.

SWP Managing Director Mickey Green said: “We are delighted to have found a partner that shares our vision for creating an exemplar service to make a step change in Somerset’s recycling rates. Our partnership with SUEZ will enable Somerset to continue its history of innovation, and help residents drive up the recycling rate with an optimised sorting system.

David Palmer Jones ,Chief Executive Officer, Recycling & Recovery in the UK & Nordic added: “The collection of quality materials is essential to increase recycling rates, but also to support local authorities and their residents in reducing their environmental footprint.”

Read More

SUEZ £1bn Waste Management Contract in Greater Manchester Begins

Starting tomorrow, 1 June, SUEZ will begin delivering waste management services for Greater Manchester, UK, handling some 1.1 million tonnes annually from nearly 2.3 million residents under a contract worth over £1 billion.