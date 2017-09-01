$290m Waste to Energy Refurbishment Contract for MHIEC in Japan

Tokyo’s Ariake Waste to Energy Plant is to be refurbished by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering (MHIEC) following an order placed by the Clean Authority of TOKYO.

MHIEC said that under the terms of the deal it will refurbish core components at the municipal solid waste to energy plant with stoker type incinerators to extend their service life and enhance energy efficiency.

local government authority

The company added that the Ariake WtE Plant is the first facility for which the Clean Authority of TOKYO has ordered a refurbishment of core components. The project is valued at 3,203 million Japanese yen ($291 million), and scheduled for completion in February 2020.

The plant was designed and built by MHI, and completed in December 1995. It comprises two stoker incinerators each with capacity of 200 tpd, and can generate up to 5.6 MW of electricity.

The order covers the replacement and upgrading of superannuated components at the facility, including equipment for refuse feeding, ash treatment, waste water treatment, draft fan, duct, and dust collection, as well as electric instrumentation and water supply systems.

The project will also enhance energy efficiency through the use of an exhaust gas treatment system that incorporates MHIEC's proprietary technologies to lower power consumption by reducing the load of bag filters, as well as the use of high-efficiency motors and inverters. These measures will reduce total annual CO2 emissions by more than 3%.

The Clean Authority of TOKYO was established in April 2000 to take over management and operation of waste and night soil treatment facilities from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. The organisation currently manages 21 plants in the city, including facilities undergoing renovation.

MHIEC said that the renovation and upgrades to WtE plants are increasing, aiming to extend service life as well as reduce environmental impact. The introduction of a related subsidy system in 2015 by the Japanese national government has also accelerated this trend.

MHIEC assumed responsibility of MHI's waste treatment plant business in 2008, acquiring MHI's accumulated technological development capabilities in environmental protection systems, and its abundant expertise in the construction and operation of waste management facilities both in Japan and overseas.

Read More

6000 TPD Waste to Energy Deal for MHI in Shanghai, China

Japanese waste to energy technology firm, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (MHIEC) has received an order to build a municipal solid waste incineration plant in Shanghai, China.

MHIEC Contract to Refurbish Japanese Waste to Energy Plant

Japanese industrial giant Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to refurbish a 135 tonne per day fluidised bed waste to energy incineration plant in Ushiku City, Japan.

$473m Finance or Singapore’s 3600 TPD TuasOne Waste to Energy Plant

A consortium comprised of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Hyflux, has secured a $473 million 27 year loan for the development, construction and start-up costs of the TuasOne waste to energy plant in Singapore.