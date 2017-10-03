3.9MW Landfill Gas to Energy Project Comes Online in Novato, California

Californian community energy utility, MCE, and Waste Management Inc. have opened a 3.9 MW landfill gas to energy facility at the Houston, Texas based waste and recycling firm’s Redwood Landfill site in Novato, California.

According to MCE the site will generate enough baseload electricity to service more than 5000 of its customers.

Methane gas produced by Marin’s trash at the Redwood Landfill now powers two reciprocating engines outfitted with an emission system which MCE said is fitted with sophisticated scrubbers and exhaust mechanisms that ensure it has one of the lowest emissions of any landfill gas-to-energy plant in the US.

“At $14.5 million, the plant demonstrates Waste Management’s investment not only in Marin County, it also underscores our dedication to finding environmentally sustainable solutions to our operations,” said Paul Pabor, Waste Management vice president of renewable energy.

“Waste Management estimates that this renewable energy power plant will eliminate 8,900 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. It’s meaningful to contribute to MCE’s renewable energy portfolio by generating power for customers even when the sun has gone down and there’s no wind producing electricity,” he added.

In addition to the power plant, Redwood Landfill is home to the only covered, aerated static pile composting facility in the county, producing a natural fertiliser that is used for organic farming.

The operator’s added that the landfill recycles almost half of all materials brought to the facility, and it donated 180 acres of its property to the Marin Audubon Society for wetlands restoration.

Of the 19 MW of local, renewable energy projects that MCE has online, under construction, or soon-to-be under construction, this is MCE’s third renewable energy project to come online in Novato.

“We’re proud to be working with Waste Management to offer our customers renewable energy that’s generated locally,” said Dawn Weisz, CEO of MCE. “This type of innovation and ingenuity complements our intermittent renewable energy sources, like solar and wind, to put more pollution-free power on the grid around the clock.”

