$32m Waste & Recycling Contract for FCC in Texas

FCC Group has secured a $32.5 million contract to collect and recycle waste from the City of Rowlett, Texas for an initial period of seven years with an option to extend up to three years.

The company said that the total volume of the contract has the potential to reach a backlog of $70 million, factoring in franchised roll-off services and expected growth in the City.

Rowlett is a suburban town with 60,000 inhabitants located in the Northeast side of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Following this contract award, FCC, through FCC Environmental Services, its American subsidiary, will manage all the residential and commercial solid waste and recyclable materials from the City.

According to FCC, nearly 5000 tonnes of recyclables collected annually from Rowlett will be processed and marketed at its newly inaugurated Materials Recycling Facility in the City of Dallas.

This is the sixth contract signed by FCC in the State of Texas. It was recently awarded two other contracts in the State of Florida, bringing the total to eight new municipal contracts within the US in under three years.

Last year the facility received a P3 Bulletin gold award for the Best Waste/Energy/Water project, at a ceremony in Las Vegas.

The company is also active in the Oil and Gas industry, treating the waste from the exploration and production activities in the Gulf of Mexico at its two facilities located in Theodore, AL and Port Fourchon, LA.

Read More

FCC Secures $300m Recycling Contract in Dallas

Spanish environmental services and infrastructure firm, FCC, has been awarded a $300 million 15 year contract to build and operate a recycling facility that will process all recyclable waste in Dallas, Texas.

FCC Officially Opens 200,000 TPA Waste to Energy Plant in Herefordshire, UK

FCC has officially opened its 200,000 tonne per year EnviRecover waste to energy facility on the Hartlebury Trading Estate near Kidderminster, UK.

10,000 TPA Recycling Contract for FCC’s New MRF in Dallas

The City of Garland, near Dallas has awarded FCC Environmental Services, a $6 million contract for the transportation, treatment and commercialisation services of Garland's recyclable waste.