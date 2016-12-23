35MW Waste to Energy Project for B&W Vølund in Boden, Sweden

Danish waste to energy technology firm, Babcock & Wilcox Vølund, a part of US company Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW), has been awarded a contract worth approximately $35 million to design, supply and construct a waste to energy boiler for a combined heat and power plant in Boden, Sweden.

Vølund’s customer, Bodens Energi AB (BEAB), is a municipally owned producer and distributor of electricity and heating.

The boiler, featuring a DynaGrate® combustion grate system and with a thermal capacity of 35MW, will be added to BEAB’s existing plant and will supply steam for power generation and district heating.

B&W Vølund completed the existing Boden facility in 2008.

“Waste to energy continues to be a proven, clean and reliable technology to address the energy and waste disposal needs of our customers in Europe.” Commented Jimmy Morgan, senior vice president of B&W’s Renewable business segment.

The new waste line and boiler will be capable of handling up to 13 tonnes of municipal solid waste per hour and is scheduled for completion in April 2019.

