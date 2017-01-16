36% Growth in Revenue for UK Outsourced Waste Management Firm Reconomy

UK based outsourced waste management services provider, Reconomy, has reported strong financial growth for 2016, from £87.4 million in 2015 to £119 million in 2016.

The company said that it aims to build on the 36% year on year increase over the next 12 months with a target of reaching £137 million turnover by the end of 2017 and aims to achieve this by growing its market presence within the commercial construction sector.

To realise this goal, the company is actively recruiting additional personnel to expand its external Business Development Team to cover all regions of mainland UK.

Reconomy also noted that the results saw it climb two places to 15th on the Chartered Institute of Waste Management’s (CIWM) most recent list of the top 20 waste and resource management companies operating in the UK.

In July of last year the company added to its portfolio of businesses following the acquisition of Cory Environmental’s National Waste Brokerage Businesses. The move saw it acquire UK Nationwide Skip Hire Ltd (trading as Skippy Nationwide), Skips @ Home Ltd (trading as Skip Hire UK), and Cory Environmental Recycling Services Ltd.

Chris Cox, who will spearhead the Business Development Team and joined the company last summer said: “I believe there are many opportunities to grow Reconomy’s market share, particularly amongst businesses with a strong desire to maximise recycling and reuse as a means of exceeding their corporate social responsibility targets.

“To meet the increased demand for Reconomy’s services, we are in the process of recruiting a team of experienced sales professionals that will be based all over the UK,” he added.

According to the company, for the last three years it has consistently diverted 93% of all the waste it handles away from landfill by pursuing all available opportunities for recycling and reuse.

Managing Director of Reconomy, Paul Cox, commented: “The continued financial growth that we experienced during 2016 was only achievable because of the dedication and hard work of everyone at Reconomy.

We now have an opportunity to significantly grow our market presence within the commercial construction sector, and our expanding Business Development Team will play a critical role in this.”

