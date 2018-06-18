$4.2 Government Investment in Recycling Projects for Victoria, Australia

In the Australian state of Victoria the government is funding 13 recycling projects to the tune of AU$4.2 million as part of the second round of the Resource Recovery Infrastructure Fund.

According to the government the funding will boost to local councils and businesses in regional and rural Victoria, while the Resource Recovery Infrastructure Fund.

is worth more than AU$47 million in total and is expected to create 50 jobs and divert around 85,000 tonnes of waste from landfill each year.

Eight of the 13 projects are being delivered by local councils and include new or upgraded council resource recovery centres in the rural cities of Benalla and Wangaratta, and the Campaspe, Mitchell, Moira, Toowong and Yarriambiack Shires.

Applications for the third round of the Resource Recovery Infrastructure Fund have also opened.

Up to $3 million is available for infrastructure projects across Victoria, with grants of between $40,000 and $500,000 available.

“We're developing a circular economy that maximises the reuse of materials, increases recycling and reduces the amount of waste that goes to landfill,” Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D'Ambrosio.

“These grants will provide a boost to promising recycling initiatives and bring jobs to regional and rural Victoria,” the Minister added.

