40 MW Waste to Energy Plant Approved in Lahore, Pakistan

In line with its efforts to promote renewable and indigenous resources for power generation, Pakistan’s National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved the development of a 40 MW waste to energy plant.

The authority has granted a generation licence to Lahore Xingzhong Renewable Energy Company (Private) Limited to construct the waste to energy power plant at Lakhodair in Lahore.

According to NEPRA the project will deploy state of the art waste to energy technology to process some 2000 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day.

In a statement, the authority added that using the city’s municipal solid waste to generate electricity seems to be a “silver bullet to address the municipality’s waste and energy needs”.

In this regard, NEPRA has already announced a Competitive Upfront Tariff of US Cents 10.007/kWh for waste to energy projects based on 25 years operational period, with overall capacity cap of 250 MW wherein share of each province and Federal Territory have been kept at 50 MW each.

It added that the successful implementation of this project will pave the way for other such initiatives to solve pressing waste disposal problems and challenges of limited space for landfills and gas emissions resulting cleaner cities and healthy life.

