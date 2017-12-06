€5m Site Remediation Project for SUEZ in Amsterdam

SUEZ has secured a €5 million contract to support Amsterdam in its urban renewal project for 2 years by transforming the former industrial zone into a new public area, including the recovery of hazardous wastes.

Amstelkwartier is a former industrial zone. As part of its sustainable urban development initiative, local authorities plan to rehabilitate this area, which will host several housing projects, shops and offices.

In order to meet the city of Amsterdam’s expectations and challenges in this project, SUEZ said that it will utilise its multidisciplinary expertise.

IWS, SUEZ’s subsidiary specialised in the treatment and recovery of hazardous waste in Europe, will excavate 90,000 m3 of polluted and unpolluted soil as well as sort and dispose 13,000 tonnes of polluted soil.

In partnership with local contractors, the 54 km of old water, electricity and gas networks will be removed, new wastewater treatment networks will be built and 11,000 m3 of the site will be refilled and restored.

“With its high {population} density, the municipality of Amsterdam reclaims its abandoned industrial zones to build new residential and working areas. The former industrial zone called ‘Amstelkwartier’ has hosted since the early 1900s a gas factory,”said Patrick Winkel, Project manager of the City of Amsterdam, in charge of the site development.

“We were looking for a partner, through a tender, able to identify precisely the pollution in the soils and to remediate the area under the highest standards. SUEZ IWS was chosen for the experience to work on complex remediation projects,” he added.

