5yr Dutch Deal for Recently Formed Waste & Recycling Firm, Renewi

Recently formed waste and recycling firm, Renewi, has secured a five year waste collection contract with the municipality of Cranendonck, in the south of the Netherlands.

The company, created in 2017 by the merger of Shanks Group plc and Van Gansewinkel Groep, said that it will be responsible for collecting all organic waste, residual waste, plastics, glass and other materials in the municipality as well as running a waste recycling point.

Under the contract, Renewi will manage waste in the municipality from almost 21,000 citizens, over more than 8000 households.

Renewi said that it will work with the municipality over the next five years to increase the waste separation rate to be able to give new life to the used materials. The municipality will develop a waste policy plan, in conjunction with Renewi, to achieve its sustainability objectives, including increasing source separation of raw materials.

Renewi added that it is also deploying an extensive communication campaign, including a new website and waste app, to motivate and support the municipality's citizens in separating their waste.

“In 2015, Cranendonck collected an average of 97 kilograms of domestic residual waste per resident, far less than the national average of 202 kilograms, while the separation percentage was approximately 81%,” commented Cranendonck Mayor Ms M.M.D (Marga) Vermue.

“However, we as municipality of Cranendonck want to improve the collection and separation of domestic waste even further and within this contract we have set our target at 50 kilograms of residual waste per person per year in 2022,” She continued.

Otto de Bont, Managing Director, Renewi Commercial Waste Netherlands added:“With our deep waste-to-product knowledge and expertise we will help Cranendonck to develop its waste policy and meet its sustainability goals, which will also benefit it’s thousands of households.”

“This will include optimising the collection procedure, educating its population and reducing residual waste. The contract win is also completely in line with our strategy to further improve the overall recycling and recovery rate of our customers’ waste streams,” concluded de Bont.

Read More

Shanks Goes Dutch with High Calorific Waste Derived Fuel Logistics Facilities

Shanks has invested in its own quay in the Amsterdam port toservicie a six year, 54,000 tpa contract with Heidelberg Cement Group to supply a propriety high calorific value fuel derived from commercial wastes, and has now sent its first shipment of ICOPOWER® energy pellets from the quay.

Machinex Equips Shanks’ 230,000 TPA RDF & Recycling Plant in Wakefield

Canadian recycling equipment manufacturer, Machinex , explains the sorting lines it installed at Shanks’ new 230,000 tonne per year Material Recycling Facility in Wakefield.

Shanks wins 8m waste, recycling and sweeping contracts in Belgium

Municipal waste management company Shanks has won two contracts worth a total of 8 million in the City of Liege, Belgium...