6000 TPD Waste to Energy Deal for MHI in Shanghai, China

Japanese waste to energy technology firm, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (MHIEC) has received an order to build a municipal solid waste incineration plant in Shanghai, China.

According to the company, once completed, the waste to energy plant will have the largest waste treatment capacity in the world of 6000 tonnes per day (TPD).

Under the terms of the deal MHIEC will provide the necessary equipment for waste heat recovery and flue-gas treatment, and is working in a consortium with Hangzhou New Century Energy Environmental Protection Engineering Co., Ltd. (HNC), a Chinese engineering firm. Delivery is slated for completion in July 2018.



The order was received from Shanghai Laogang Solid Waste Utilization Co., Ltd. The plant will consist of eight stoker furnace incinerators, each with a 750 TPD capacity. It will be situated in an area adjacent to Pudong International Airport in the eastern part of Shanghai.

As part of deal MHIEC will be responsible for the design of various aspects of the plant, from incinerators to flue-gas treatment system. It will also supply stokers, hydraulic units, ash extractor and - for the first time for MHIEC in China - Catalyst for NOx (nitrogen oxide) removal system. HNC will provide the waste heat boilers and flue-gas treatment system.

HNC, established in 2000, is the environmental engineering arm of Chinese boiler manufacturer, Hangzhou Boiler Group Co., Ltd. MHIEC said that it has built a strong track record of collaborating in waste to energy plant construction in China with HNC.

According to the Japanese firm, demand for waste incinerator construction projects in China is expected to continue in the coming years, and that it will work closely with its Chinese counterparts to ensure the latest facility meets the high standards of Shanghai - one of China's most advanced cities.

