$6.4 Billion Contract for US Department of Energy's Idaho Cleanup Project Awarded

Jacobs was awarded the Idaho Cleanup Project (ICP) at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL), as the majority partner in the Idaho Environmental Coalition LLC (IEC), which includes members from Jacobs and North Wind Portage Inc. Jacobs has supported the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Environmental Management's (EM) mission at ICP since 2005.

DOE estimates the contract value at $6.4 billion, to be awarded over a 10-year period.

"Jacobs welcomes the opportunity to partner with DOE to advance the restoration of the ICP to beneficial re-use for the INL and Idaho Falls community," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions SVP, North American Nuclear Karen Wiemelt. "Together with the DOE, Jacobs will use our technology-driven solutions to reduce the environmental legacy of the Cold War, support high-quality jobs in the region and protect the Snake River Plain Aquifer, a critical element of Idaho's agricultural industry."

The ICP is focused on reducing risks to workers, the public and the environment and involves the safe environmental cleanup of the INL site, contaminated with legacy wastes generated from the Manhattan Project, government-owned research reactors, spent nuclear fuel reprocessing, laboratory research and defense missions at other DOE sites.

Work to be performed under the new Idaho Cleanup Project (ICP) contract will include the following: Operations of the Integrated Waste Treatment Unit; Spent nuclear fuel management;Transuranic and low-level waste disposition and management; Facility decontamination and decommissioning;Environmental remediation activities; Facility infrastructure.

According to the DOE, the cleanup contract will support approximately 1,900 jobs paying prevailing wages, with workers retaining the right to unionize and bargain collectively. Union-represented workers currently make up approximately 43 percent of the total workforce.

Idaho Environmental Coalition will deliver the ICP under DOE's End State Contracting Model. The single award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract allows DOE, IEC and project stakeholders to collaborate to define the end states necessary to complete work at ICP.