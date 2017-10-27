75,000 TPA Machinex Material Recycling Facility in Montreal

The Executive Committee of Ville de Montreal has awarded a contract to La Compagnie de recyclage de papiers MD under which Machinex will supply a Material Recycling Facility.

The contract allows the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the new recycling plant located in Lachine. Machinex was selected by La Compagnie de recyclage de papiers MD to provide the new recycling system, projected to be fully operational in fall 2019.

The plant will process over 75,000 tonnes per year of recycled material from the Montreal single-stream kerbside collection. With a 35 tonne per hour capacity the MRF will feature Machinex technologies including three optical sorters for fibres and four optical sorters for plastic containers.

A bag extractor system developed by Machinex will also be installed, as well as two eddy current separators and two single ram balers.

Machinex explained that the system will not have rubber disc screens, but rather a cardboard separator withmetal discs and three MACH Ballistic separators, which it said will require less maintenance than conventional screens.

As part of the new MRF, Éco Entreprise Québec (ÉEQ) will donate a complete glass sorting and cleaning system, the equipment being provided by Machinex and Krysteline Technologies.

“We designed a system that will meet the immediate and future needs of Montreal, thus helping its recycling objectives,’’ said Sébastien Roy, Project Director at Machinex.

The President of La Compagnie de recyclage de papiers MD Inc, Mr. Gilbert Durocher added: ‘’When we decided to submit a bid on this project, our choice was immediately directed towards Machinex since they are a long-term trusted partner.”

