$7m Biosolids, Transportation and Recycling Deal for FCC in Texas

FCC Environmental Services, the US subsidiary of the environmental services division of Spanish firm ​​FCC group, has been awarded three new contracts in the state of Texas, which increase the company’s order book by $7 million.

The company explained that the first contract includes the management of all the bio solids for the City of the Garland’s water treatment system, including transportation to the city landfill.

The second award signed by FCC, also with the City of Garland, considers the processing and marketing of all the recyclable material for the Garland Independent School District, which encompasses a total of 68 schools and more than 56,000 students.

With 235,000 inhabitants, Garland is one of the ten most populated cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan region. Since 2016, FCC also manages all the recyclable material generated by the Garland residents, approximately 10,000 tonnes per year, which are processed and recovered in the recycling facility that the company has developed in the city of Dallas.

Finally, FCC added that it has also been awarded the contract to process all recyclable waste from the Texan city of Lewisville during a term of nine years including extensions. With a population of 106,000, Lewisville is one of the fastest growing cities in North Texas, with great development potential.

Through this agreement, FCC will recycle and market all recyclable waste in the city, approximately 5500 tonnes per year. This process will be carried out in the aforementioned facilities of FCC in Dallas, awarded in 2017 as the best recycling plant in North America.

The automated Material Recycling Facility (MRF) uses separation and classification technologies including artificial vision and optical and gravimetric sorters.

The plant classifies material by categories including paper, cardboard, glass, plastic and metals generated by citizens, can be returned to the market for a new productive cycle.

To date, there are 10 contracts signed by FCC in the state of Texas, and a total of 12 in the US.

These new awards bring to ten the number of contracts signed in the state of Texas, where FCC said that it will become the state's main recycling company when its new recycling facility, with a capacity of 145,000 tonnes per year, starts operations by March 2019, thanks to the contract recently awarded by the city of Houston for a period of 15 years.

In the last four years the company has signed a total of 12 contracts in the US, including two large contracts in Florida, and accumulated a total order book value of more than $900 million in the US, delivering services to more than 8 million residents.

