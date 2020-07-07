£7million of New Business for Waste, Recycling & Alternative Fuel Firm Wastewise

UK recycling and waste management firm Wastewise has expanded with multiple new contracts across Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Lincolnshire.

Operating out of their base in Willerby, near Hull, Wastewise has successfully secured five new Local Authority waste contracts which, as of this month, are now all operational and bringing in additional business worth in excess of £7million.

“We are committed to delivering unparalleled recycling and waste treatment solutions for our customers who are entrusting us to help in driving up recycling rates whilst meeting environmental goals and providing value for money,” commented James Landau, Managing Director at Wastewise. “All waste is professionally treated in purpose-built, state of the art facilities which provide positive outcomes for the community and businesses alike.”

Wastewise already processes around 20,000 tonnes per annum of biowaste from Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) but will now provide additional support in the management of a further 25,000 tonnes of mixed garden and food waste from across all of its ten councils.

According to the company, the two-year contract, which commenced at the beginning of June, will involve the Councils collecting and delivering the waste into several transfer stations across Greater Manchester from where it is transported to Wastewise’s new IVC facility in Crewe for treatment.

As of May 2020, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council now uses Wastewise to handle circa 16,000 tonnes of garden waste per year. The waste is delivered by the Council into a new waste transfer facility set up by Wastewise in conjunction with Stobart Energy, the UK’s leading provider of biomass fuel.

Wastewise then collects the material, using a combination of their own vehicles and third-party hauliers, prior to treatment. The contract is for an initial three-year term with an option to extend for a further two years.

In West Yorkshire, Leeds City Council and Bradford Council have each awarded garden waste contracts to Wastewise as part of a 12-year Dynamic Purchasing System with an initial call-off contract for three years. The 15,000 tonnes of waste from Leeds is being delivered directly to the treatment facility and 18,000 tonnes from Bradford is being collected by Wastewise from two transfer stations.

Garden waste from Leeds, Bradford and Rotherham is all treated at one of Wastewise’s composting sites within Yorkshire.An additional site has been recently introduced to help process the waste from these new contracts.

Wastewise has also won a one-year interim contract to manage all recyclables from North Lincolnshire Council. This includes metal cans and tins, dry mixed recycling (DMR), paper, glass, and street sweepings.

Following the internalisation of its waste collection services, North Lincolnshire Council has contracted Wastewise to provide a short-term solution, moving and brokering the recyclable materials,whilst the Council looks to procure a longer-term solution.

Following a successful period of growth, the company continues to seek opportunities to broaden its waste-processing infrastructure, which includes composting, materials recycling, biomass and alternative fuel production facilities.Mick Wheatley has recently joined the Operations team to support this growth.