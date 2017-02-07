7th International Symposium MBT, MRF and Recycling

At this year’s International Symposium MBT, MRF and Recycling conference in Hanover experts from 16 countries will present practical experiences and new developments from the waste, recycling and energy recovery industry.

For over a decade the Waste-to-Resources conference has been bringing together participants from dozens of countries. Key aspects of this year’s programme include:

Waste management strategies, new waste treatment technologies

Utilisation of plastic, mineral and organic waste

Anaerobic digestion of organic waste fractions

Practical experience, optimisation and new developments

Reduction of emissions

Waste analytics, waste prognosis

Energy recovery by RDF power plants and cement kilns, liquefaction

Conditioning, use and sale of output fractions from mechanical and biological treatment

New and upcoming legal regulations in the EU

Waste management in emerging nations.

The conference will be held from the 16th to the 18th of May 2017. On the day before the conference, an introduction seminar to MBT in English is available.

Waste-to-Resources is held under patronage of the German minister of environment, Barbara Hendricks.

The event is organised by Wasteconsult international and the association of German MBT operators (ASA). Programme and more information about conference, exhibition and accommodation are available HERE

The three day event will feature continuous simultaneous translation provided in session one. Hence, it will be possible to hear all those presentations in English, French and German

The parallel exhibition brings together a highly qualified audience and market leaders in advanced waste and recycling technology. You will find more details HERE