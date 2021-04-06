90 tons less plastic per year with Mondi packaging

Mondi, a global leader in packaging and paper, claims to help Spanish retail chain Alvaro Moreno to save almost 90 tonnes of plastic per year by switching from plastic to paper shopping, online delivery and gift bags. In the past, Alvaro Moreno used more than 3.7 million plastic bags and containers per year. By switching to paper packaging for its bags and thus reducing its plastic consumption, the company is demonstrating its commitment to sustainability. All three bags are recyclable and made from Mondi’s Advantage and EcoVantage product ranges using renewable and responsibly sourced materials. EcoVantage is Mondi’s newest paper range created with fresh pulp and recycled fibres, providing a high-quality printing surface to feature the brand’s distinct white logo and promote the sustainability benefits for its customers.

Alvaro Moreno, founder of the company, says: “As a business, we are commited to reducing our environmental footprint; creating a line of eco-life garments, engaging in plastic clean-up projects in the local area and looking at carrier bags made from natural, renewable and recyclable materials. Mondi’s papers helped us to continue this approach while increasing the quality standards required in our packaging. As a "company with soul”, we want to meet our consumers’ sustainability goals and since introducing this new packaging range we have already had excellent customer feedback."

Mondi worked closely with Alvaro Moreno and converter Innovaciones Subbética, to ensure the paper would provide the best possible results. Manuel Molina, Commercial Director from Innovaciones Subbética concludes: “The goal is to eliminate the use of materials that have a negative ecological impact. This may be challenging to start up from a logistical point of view at first, however we firmly believe in the medium and long term benefits. This step was a very easy one to make, thanks to Mondi’s methods.”