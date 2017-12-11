€95m Waste to Energy Deal for Veolia in Reims, France

Veolia has secured a €95 million for recycling and waste recovery project to improve the Reims waste to energy recovery plant in France business in France as of 1 January 2018.

Treating the 60,000 tonnes of residual waste generated each year by the Greater Reims population of 300,0000, Veolia said that the the public service delegation contract maintains the target of continuously improving the site’s energy performance. This will be increased to 65% after works have been completed.

As part of the contract’s renewal, €10 million will be devoted to work on improving the facility’s reliability and its energy efficiency resulting in an overall improvement to the energy recovery plant’s total energy performance. As well is producing heat energy, a new turbo-alternator will be installed to generate more than 12,000 MWh of recovered electricity, that is the equivalent consumption of more than 5000 people.

The work is also expected to reduce the site’s energy consumption and guarantee its availability for supply to the Croix-Rouge neighbourhood’s district heating network. The facility will comply with the major requirements of France’s Energy Transition Law.

Carried out by VINCI in conjunction with Reims architects LINGAT, the work will qualify for the “Greater Sustainable Reims” label. Given all the improvements that will be made to the waste to energy plant, it will become a green energy plant in its own right, thereby reducing Greater Reims’ TGAP (French tax on polluting activities) and delivering savings estimated at €3.1 million.

The plant has four certifications – ISO 9001 (Quality), ISO 14001 (Environment), OHSAS 18001 (Safety) and ISO 50001 (Energy efficiency) and according to Veolia dioxins and dust will be 40% below the European threshold. The studies conducted by the local observatory for air-quality monitoring (ATMO) have revealed that the facility’s emissions will have no impact on the environment.

As an industrial contributor to the region, the site is also committed to creating an educational pathway in order to boost residents’ awareness of the importance of sorting, recycling and waste recovery. To achieve this Veolia said that a series of entertaining and hands-on workshops will help teach the local population the reflexes required to reduce their waste production and their environmental footprint.

At the same time, several measures will be implemented in association with Reims Champagne-Ardenne University aimed at encouraging local biodiversity.

These will include the creation of a planted discharge area irrigated with stormwater where fauna and flora will make the site additionally attractive. A partnership has also been established with the LPO (French ornithological society) to install a nesting ledge for the Peregrine falcon on the energy recovery plant’s flue gas stack.

Read More

Veolia Creates Radioactive Waste Handling & Recycling Division

Veolia, has created an integrated entity dedicated to nuclear facility clean-up and treatment of lowand intermediate-level radioactive waste.

Veolia Secures Contract to Manage Radioactive Fracking Waste in West Virginia

French environmental services firm, Veolia has been selected by West Virginian firm Antero Resources, to treat radioactive waste from its fracking operations.