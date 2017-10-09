$99m Economic Impact from Waste & Recycling Firm Republic Services in Oregon

A study of its annual economic impact in the state has found that Republic Services of Oregon’s annual economic impact on the state amounts to some $99 million.

According to the company, the study measures the direct and indirect economic impact of its subsidiaries and operations statewide in 2016, including tax revenues, payroll expenditures and supplier purchases, as well as multiplier effects when income is reinvested into the local economy.

"With a focus on environmentally responsible operations, Republic Services of Oregon strives to be a good neighbour to the communities we serve across the state," said Gregg Brummer, area president.

"Our impact helps us create good-paying jobs, invest in sustainable solutions and position Oregon'seconomy for its bright future. We remain devoted to serving residents, businesses and municipalities throughout Oregon with a mind toward sustainability, stewardship and respect, and we are committed to doing our part to move the state forward," he continued.

Republic employs more than 500 people in Oregon and serves 260,000 customers across the state. Republic also operates more than 40 waste collection trucks powered by compressed natural gas (CNG), three hauling companies, two recycling centres and one landfill. In addition, Republic serves 35 counties and municipalities – including Portland – statewide.

According to the study, Republic's economic impact in Oregon includes:

1,400 direct and indirect jobs; 1.8 jobs created for every full-time employee

$59,000 average salary, which is 121% of the statewide average

$99 million in total Gross State Product (economic impact)

$77 million in total labour income impact (payroll)

$8.5 million in total annual tax revenue impact

$50 million in direct purchases

Nationwide, Republic said that its gross domestic product impact is estimated at $9.5 billion annually. This includes creating 106,500 direct and indirect jobs, and generating more than $1.4 billion in annual tax revenues for local, state and federal governments.

The economic impact study was conducted by Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business, through the L. William Seidman Research Institute. The independent research team used an IMPLAN input-output model to estimate statewide multiplier effects, based upon data provided by Republic and other publicly available resources.

The view the full economic impact of Republic in the state of Oregon can be found HERE

