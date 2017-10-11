A New UK Recycling Firm is to Plug the Gap for Sockets & Other Small WEEE

Hampshire based UK Plug Recycling has installed an UNTHA RS40 hard drive shredder to tackle plugs, sockets, small pieces of WEEE and other secure product destruction.

The firm, a young venture which aims to further prevent the amount of electrical waste being landfilled – said that it is one step closer to achieving its vision.

Capable of processing these ‘wastes’ down to a homogenous 15mm particle size, the technology can handle 1 tonne of material per hour.

Working predominantly with other waste companies which find the complexity of WEEE too great a headache, UK Plug Recycling buys materials that may otherwise be lost from the resource loop. They are then processed for specialist local recycling, within a 20-30 mile radius of the new facility.

Commenting on the firm’s progress to date, founder and managing director Justin Beverley said:

“I first had the idea for UK Plug Recycling around six years ago, when I was working for another waste contractor. I identified that items like sockets and small-scale WEEE are commonly perceived as too much like hard work for many industry operators, so they simply end up in the ground.

“I therefore suggested that we offer a specialist service in that respect. Despite rigorous market research, my boss, at the time, didn’t believe the proposal was commercially viable.

“So, last year, I began exploring the opportunity myself. Fast forward to the spring of 2017 and I’d secured financial backing. I already knew the equipment I wanted for the operation, having visited UNTHA UK’s North Yorkshire headquarters and the Austrian manufacturing facility, when my research first began. Everything has moved quite quickly from there.”

Justin has worked with the UNTHA team to refine his shredding process and begin penetrating the market. Already looking ahead to ‘what’s next’, he is now on the lookout for additional downstream equipment that will further enhance the sophistication and revenue yield potential of this new line.

“We truly do have a ‘green’ agenda,” continued Justin. “We obviously need to make enough money to survive but this isn’t a ‘get rich quick’ scheme. It’s about harnessing the value of something that many other companies are overlooking, because it’s the right thing to do.

“UNTHA UK’s support from concept to installation – and beyond – has proven incredibly valuable as we’ve gathered traction.”

Read More

UNTHA Shredders Online at Korean SRF Waste to Fuel Facility

South Korean waste management firm, Zion, has begun operations at its new Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) production facility in Wonju city, which will supply fuel for the cement industry.

UNTHA Shredders for SITA's New SRF Plant in Birmingham, UK

UNTHA has installed three high-specification shredders at SITA UK's new 60,000 tonne per year Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) plant being in Birmingham.

SRF - A Class of its Own?

Solid Recovered Fuel is still classified as a waste material, not a product, despite the fact it is manufactured to a quality specification and is a resource from which energy can be recovered. Marcus Brew, UNTHA UK's alternative fuels expert, considers the parameters within which SRF must be manufactured and discusses the arguments for and against SRF being reclassified as a product or fuel?