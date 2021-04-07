"A technology that has the potential to be a waste industry disruptor"

CHZ Technologies has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). The objective of the agreement is to use NREL's high-performance computing capabilities plus data from CHZ Technology's Thermolyzer technology to maximize the efficiency and achieve larger scale Thermolyzer systems. Such improvements will enable Thermolyzer systems to convert more plastic waste into energy economically.

"We are grateful for this opportunity to illustrate how improvements in design of the Thermolyzer technology will lead to a global solution to waste plastics," said Ernest Zavoral, CEO of CHZ Technologies. "The technology currently recycles plastics and tires into beneficial recycled saleable products such as renewable syngas, and a biochar can be sold for a profit. The technology has the potential to be a waste industry disruptor," he explained.

NREL's Computational Science Center will perform computational modeling of the reactor using high performance computing, which is essential to understand the physico-chemical interactions and to derive the best operating conditions for maximum efficiency. These results will be coupled to experimental data to validate the plastic pyrolysis mechanism and models. Then the models will be used to finalize geometry and settings for a larger-scale reactor.