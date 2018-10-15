ADBA Celebrates the Role of Biogas in Cutting GHG Emissions as Green GB Week Gets Underway

The UK’s Anaerobic Digestion & Bioresources Association (ADBA) has highlighted the role of biogas in tackling climate change as Green GB Week gets underway.

The organisation said that worldwide AD has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by around 20% and also contributes to a range of other policy goals such as energy and food security, soil restoration, and creating low-carbon jobs in rural areas.

Charlotte Morton, Chief Executive of the Anaerobic Digestion & Bioresources Association (ADBA), commented:

“We’ve seen just last week from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s report the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions worldwide to tackle the threat of climate change.

“By recycling organic wastes and displacing fossil-fuel-derived energy sources, transport fuel, and fertilisers, AD is already reducing the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions by over 1% every year and has the potential to increase this contribution five-fold with the right support from government. This would be the equivalent of preventing the loss of around 65 square kilometres of Arctic summer sea ice every year.

“Green gas has a central role to play in the low-carbon economy and can help to create a truly green Great Britain where the concept of ‘waste’ becomes a thing of the past. The UK green gas industry is already a leading player in AD technology, and with the right support from government we have the opportunity to be the best in the world in what has the potential to be a £1trn global green gas industry.”

