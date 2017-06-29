ADBA: Huge Potential for Biogas from Organic Wastes as a Transport Fuel

The contribution that biomethane can make to decarbonising transport and improving air quality around the world will be a central theme of UK AD & Biogas and World Biogas Expo, the global tradeshow for AD and biogas taking place at the NEC in Birmingham on 5-6 July.

According to the show’s organisers, the Anaerobic Digestion & Bioresources Association (ADBA), with policymakers and cities around the world looking to decarbonise transport and improve air quality, biomethane offers low-cost, renewable transport fuel that is particularly suitable for heavy goods vehicles, buses and tractors, for which electrification is not yet suitable.

Using biomethane in vehicles is said to deliver significant carbon savings, and with the transport sector making up 14% of emissions worldwide, transport represents an area of huge potential growth for AD.

The expo, now in its seventh year, is being jointly organised by the UK Anaerobic Digestion & Bioresources Association (ADBA) and the World Biogas Association (WBA), and will feature over 100 speakers, 250 exhibitors, and 4000 delegates.

Exhibitors throughout the combined event will be showcasing all the products and services required to upgrade biogas to biomethane for use as a low-cost, low-carbon transport fuel, as well as the latest biomethane vehicles and refuelling equipment.

The show will feature a keynote presentation from Amrita Sinha Kataria, Network Manager for Solid Waste at the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, which will share C40’s views on the critical role of AD and biomethane in cities around the world.

A dedicated panel session on the use of biomethane in transport will feature: John Bickerton, Head of Engineering and Innovation at Reading Buses; Jonathan Hood, Senior Policy Advisor at the UK Department for Transport; and David Hurren, CEO at Air Liquide Advanced Business and Technologies.

Charlotte Morton, ADBA Chief Executive said:

“Over the past year, use of biomethane as a transport fuel has shown strong growth, particularly with buses and HGVs in the logistics sector.

“As the meeting point and hub of both the UK and global AD industries, this year’s expanded UK AD & Biogas and World Biogas Expo 2017 is the perfect place for transport and supply chain professionals and experts to share ideas around how to source biomethane and upgrade your transport fleet to benefit from this low-carbon fuel.”

David Newman, WBA President added:

“The transport sector is currently fuelled 95% by expensive petroleum-based fossil fuels and accounted for 14% of all anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions in 2010. The use of crop and organic waste-derived biogas upgraded to biomethane as vehicular fuel completes the carbon cycle rather than adding further fossil-fuel sequestered carbon into the atmosphere.

“I’d strongly encourage transport and supply chain professionals to attend the event to see how you can incorporate biomethane into your plans and policies to help meet your transport needs.”

John Bickerton, Head of Engineering and Innovation at Reading Buses said:

“Anaerobic digestion is the easiest route for us to run buses which are almost carbon neutral, and I see that continuing to grow in the bus sector.”

ADBA will also be hosting the third UK Biomethane and Gas Vehicle Conference on 28 September 2017 at the Queen’s Hotel in Leeds.

The event will bring together experts from the transport industry, fuel infrastructure, freight, and logistics professionals and local authorities to share the benefits of biomethane and discuss what is required to stimulate and grow the market.

BLOG: Trump Does Not Speak for Everyone on Climate Change

Following President Trump’s withdrawal of the US from the Paris Climate Agreement, Chris Noyce, Parliamentary Affairs Executive for ADBA looks at the implications for those working in the anaerobic digestion and low-carbon sector.

UK Biogas Production from Anaerobic Digestion Doubles in 2016

Biogas production in the UK doubled in 2016 and the country now has almost 90 plants injecting biomethane into the gas grid, double the number this time last year, according to a new report from ADBA.

Five Point Plan to Increase Food Waste Recycling

An action plan intended to boost both the quantity and quality of food waste recycling from household and commercial waste collections was launched today at the ADBA Conference in Birmingham, UK.