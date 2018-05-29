ADBA Welcomes Doubling of Food Waste Recycling by Parliament

"The most effective way to boost recycling of inedible food waste would be for ministers to support councils to introduce a separate food waste collection," Charlotte Morton, Chief Executive of the Anaerobic Digestion & Bioresources Association

Charlotte Morton, Chief Executive of the Anaerobic Digestion & Bioresources Association (ADBA), has welcomed the news that the amount of food waste sent for recycling through AD by Parliament has more than doubled in 3 years, and also called for more separate collections”

“Food waste is a huge environmental issue both in the UK and around the world that needs to be tackled urgently.

“The UK food waste recycling industry is in complete agreement with Kerry McCarthy MP that the food waste hierarchy should be followed wherever possible: food waste should be prevented first and foremost, with any edible food waste redistributed to people or animals where it is safe to do so.

“Inedible food waste should be sent to anaerobic digestion to allow it to be recycled into renewable heat and power, clean transport fuel, and nutrient-rich biofertiliser, which are vital to helping the UK reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and restore our degraded soils.

“Mary Creagh MP is also absolutely right that the most effective way to boost recycling of inedible food waste would be for ministers to support councils to introduce a separate food waste collection.

“As well as providing a way for households and businesses to recycle their inedible food waste into valuable resources, separate collections would also help to reduce food waste levels through making householders and businesses more aware of how much food they are wasting.

“Separate food waste collections are also critical to the government achieving its own target of diverting all food waste from landfill by 2030.”

