Agilyx Launches Feedstock Management Company for Plastic Wastes

American chemical recycling specialist, Agilyx Corporation, is leveraging its existing post-use plastic feedstock management system to create a new subsidiary company Cyclyx International, Inc..

The company explained that the overarching goal of Cyclyx is to dramatically increase the recyclability of post-use plastics with a priority for fully circular pathways as well as assisting in the development of new supply chains that will aggregate and preprocess larger volumes of post-use plastics than current systems can support.

According to Agilyx, over the last 16 years, through extensive research and commercial operations, it has developed the industry´s largest database and predictive analytics around the chemical complexity embedded in waste plastics.

In 2019 Agilyx entered into a partnership with General Electric through its Licensing and Research divisions to develop artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive modeling and optimisation tools that utilise Agilyx's data and domain knowledge to increase plastic recycling rates for all post-use plastics and create new recycling pathways.

The Cyclyx platform has been developed to be an industry consortium comprised of partners across the value chain, which will enable Agilyx and GE to have much broader impact across the many other industry sectors with its innovative plastic recycling solutions.

Cyclyx is currently establishing partnerships with many companies in diverse sectors, including petrochemical, waste and recycling, retail, brand owners as well as municipalities. Over the coming months, Cyclyx will highlight these relationships through additional announcements.

"As a company striving to increase global plastic recovery, we have found that the data generated over our history can be used as a key tool to greatly expand and accelerate the recycling of post-use plastics," stated Joe Vaillancourt, CEO of Agilyx.

"We initially developed Cyclyx to help source plastic feedstocks appropriate for facilities we are currently developing on three different continents. We quickly discovered that our process was greatly needed by others in the advanced recycling as well as mechanical recycling industries. As a result, we have created Cyclyx so that Agilyx and many other companies can work together to help bridge that gap," he continued.

"The launch of Cyclyx and efforts to establish new partnerships will expand the impact GE's digital solutions have in the recycling of post-use plastics across multiple industries," added Pat Patnode, President and CEO, GE Licensing.

"As we take on new datasets and challenges with new Consortium partners, the AI team at GE Research will be able to build more robust AI, ML and predictive modeling and analytics tools that not only expand in industry applications but also lead to further improvements in recycling solutions," concluded Patnode.

Read More

Toyo Styrene Licenses Agilyx Chemical Recycling Technology for Waste Polystyrene in Japan

Portland, Oregon based Agilyx Corporation, which has developed a chemical recycling technology for waste plastics, has agreed a site technology license agreement with Toyo Styrene to deploy Agilyx technology near Toyo Styrene's facility in the Chiba Prefecture of Japan.

Agilyx & AmStry Team Up on Polystyrene Recycling JV

Woodlands, Texas based chemicals firm, AmSty, has formed a joint venture with Agilyx, an Orgegon based company which has developed a waste plastics to fuels and chemicals technology.