Plans to Add Value to Low Value Industrial Waste Stream

Friday, 14:38

Agreement to Develop Iron Ore Fines Recycling Plants Using Direct Reduction

Metals and mining firm,Tenova HYL and Diproinduca Canada Ltd., has entered into a commercial alliance agreement for the development and commercialisation of the DRB (Direct Reduced Briquettes) technology for the recycling of iron ore fines in Direct Reduction (DR) plants