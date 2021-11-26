ALPLA increasingly focuses on the circular economy

Under the motto "The cycle for a better future begins with the right packaging", ALPLA provides a comprehensive update on the topic of sustainability and the company's goals in its new sustainability report. CEO Philipp Lehner sets out the key aspects of the strategy for the coming years: "As a company, I see ALPLA as having a responsibility to society to continue to guarantee a safe, affordable and sustainable supply for the global population. Due to the fact that plastic usually has the smallest CO2 footprint compared to alternative packaging solutions, it also makes an important contribution to climate protection."

Circular economy as a success factor

The circular economy has been an important component of ALPLA's sustainability strategy for many years. In this context, the company always advocates a closed loop and raising awareness of plastic as a valuable material. This is because the use of recycled plastics conserves fossil raw materials and reduces CO2 emissions: for example, PET regranulate from the ALPLA plants in Austria and Poland causes up to 90 percent less greenhouse gas emissions than virgin material. In total, ALPLA's own recycling plants and joint ventures worldwide currently contribute significantly to the use of recycled plastic in production with an input of around 206,000 tons of PET and around 88,000 tons of HDPE.

Expansion of renewable energy

At ALPLA, electricity consumption accounts for around 95 percent of total energy consumption. For this reason, the company attaches great importance to the efficient and responsible use of electricity. In addition to the use of state-of-the-art technologies, expanding the share of electricity from renewable sources is a key issue: "Globally, we could already cover 28 percent of our electrical energy consumption with electricity from renewable sources in 2020 - in 2019, the figure was still 18 percent," Martin Stark, Director Corporate Plant Engineering, provides an insight into current developments.

renewable energy