Alupro Caps off the Year with Four New Participants in ‘Leave Your Cap On’ Recycling Campaign

­­­­­­­­­­­­Four new local authorities have joined the ‘Leave Your Cap On’ campaign, which encourages residents to recycle aluminium screw tops along with the glass bottles.

The latest campaigns, in Oxford and Berkshire, mean the number of bottle banks across the UK now promoting the recycling message has reached 5443, taking the number of households reached by the message past 2 million.

Managed by the Aluminium Packaging Recycling Organisation (Alupro), the new campaigns have been launched by re3 – the waste management partnership of Bracknell Forest, Reading and Wokingham Borough Councils and FCC Environment and Oxford City Council.

New eye-catching stickers can now be seen on all 597 bottle bank sites in the re3 area explaining why simply screwing the lid back on your glass bottles can help recycle more, and benefit the environment.

The Oxford City Council campaign is being publicised through the council’s website and social media as well as with eye-catching stickers on 46 bottle banks in the city. Phil the bin, the City’s blue bin recycling league mascot is helping to promote this campaign.

“With Christmas and New Year fast-approaching it’s the ideal time for people to get into the habit of screwing caps back on and helping to boost recycling figures,” said Rick Hindley, executive director of Alupro.

“The market for aluminium bottle closures is growing rapidly, particularly for wine bottles, so it is important that people are made aware of how simple it is to recycle them,” he continued.

Hindley added that Alupro has free resources available to local authorities to encourage this simple but effective behaviour change, including artwork templates and short videos to explain how simply screwing the top back on the empty bottle helps recover this valuable, sustainable and recyclable material.

The ‘Leave Your Cap On’ campaign is part-funded by British Glass and Scottish-based manufacturer, and Alupro member, Guala Closures. Launched in 2013, campaigns are now running in 15 local authorities and waste partnerships.

Read More

VIDEO: Industry Funded Education Campaign Boosts Metal Packaging Recycling 28% in Warwick

MetalMatters, an industry-funded communications campaign, has helped Warwick District Council increase its kerbside recycling of metal packaging by 28% over the past six months.

Free Communication Materials from Alupro to Boost Aluminium Packaging Recycling

A range of free communication resources to help local authorities in the UK encourage residents to recycle aluminium packaging throughout the year has been further extended by Alupro.

UK Aluminium Packaging Recycling Rate Underestimated by 10,000 TPA

A study commissioned by the Aluminium Packaging Recycling Organisation (Alupro) into the UK’s ‘real’ recycling rate for aluminium packaging in 2015 has revealed that over 10,000 tonnes of material went unreported.