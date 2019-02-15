American Manganese Li-Ion Battery Recycling Tech Completes First Stages of Pilot Tests

Surrey, Canada based American Manganese Inc., has completed stages 1 and 2 of the Company’s lithium-ion battery recycling pilot plant operations which included the pre-treatment of feedstock material and a leach of the cathode active material.

“It is exciting to see our patent-approved process demonstrated on a pilot scale,” said Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The successful replication of the lab-scale operations in a larger continuous closed-circuit operation not only is the first step towards commercialisation, but also provides key evidence that the company’s lithium-ion battery recycling technology is economically sound.”

“The selected NMC-622 cathode feedstock, valued at US$16.25/kg, is processed at an estimated reagent cost of US$1/kg,” he added.

Kemetco, which provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, will continue to process select samples of cathode material feedstock as they prepare for the remaining stages of the pilot plant operations.

The complete five-stage Pilot Plant operation will progress as follows:

Stage 1 – Pre-treatment of cathode material

Stage 2 – Leach of active material

Stage 3 – Purification

Stage 4 – Recovery of base metals (e.g., nickel, cobalt, manganese)

Stage 5 – Lithium recovery and water recycle

