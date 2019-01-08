Anaergia’s 300,000 TPA Food Waste & Biosolids to Energy Plant in California

Ontario based organic waste technology firm, Anaergia, Inc., is to the start construction at the Rialto Bioenergy Facility (RBF) which will produce energy and fertiliser from food waste in Southern California.

The company explained that the RBF will help address two pressing waste management issues food waste diversion from landfills and biosolids management. It will convert 700 tonnes per day of food waste and 300 tonnes per day of biosolids.

According to Anaergia, when construction is completed in 2020, it will be the largest food waste diversion and energy recovery facility in North America. It will produce renewable natural gas, renewable electricity, and Class A organic fertiliser.

The Rialto Bioenergy Facility will provide the Southern California region with a more efficient, local solution for the diversion of 300,000 tonnes of organic waste per year.

Using Anaergia’s advanced anaerobic digestion technology to extract energy from the organic material, this facility will produce the equivalent of 13 MW of energy. The net carbon dioxide emissions reduction will be approximately 220,000 metric tonnes annually, which is the equivalent of taking 47,500 cars off the road.

The facility is in Rialto, a city about 50 miles east of Los Angeles, near the center of the Agua Mansa Industrial Corridor, an area zoned for heavy industry.

All Aboard for Organic Diversion

Anaergia is building the RBF in collaboration with Waste Management, Republic Services, Southern California Edison, Anaheim Public Utility, Southwest Gas Utility, City of Rialto, the Sanitation Bureau of the City of Los Angeles, and the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County, and of Orange County.

The facility is co-funded by the California Energy Commission, U.S. Department of Energy, CalRecycle, State of California and significant private investment.

“We are proud to be working with industry leaders in the solid waste, wastewater, and renewable energy industries to build one of the largest organics recycling facility in the world serving the Southern California region,” said Andrew Benedek, CEO of Anaergia, Inc.

“Our new plant will demonstrate a truly sustainable and replicable way to meet the State’s organics diversion and recycling need,” he concluded.

Anaergia Secures Deal to Operate 4.6 MW Biogas Plant in South Africa

The South African subsidiary of Burlington, Ontario based organic waste to energy firm, Anaergia Inc. has been selected by to operate Bio2Watt’s 4.6 MW anaerobic digestions biogas plant in Bronkhorstspruit, South Africa.

On-Site Aerobic Digestion Tech Helping California Companies Meet New Regulations

On-site organic waste treatment technology provider, EnviroPure, is helping a number of organisatoins to meet California’s Mandatory Commercial Organics Recycling program, which expanded its reach on 1 January this year.

First Organic Waste to Renewable Natural Gas Plant for Toronto

The City of Toronto is to work with gas distribution firm, Enbridge, to develop the city’s first renewable natural gas facility, located at the Dufferin organic waste processing facility.