Andigestion Uses Heat from Food Waste Recycling to Dry Woodchips for Fuel

Bude, UK based food waste recycling firm, Andigestion, is branching out into woodchip drying in a bid to complete the “eco-cycle” and ensure that surplus heat generated at its anaerobic digestion plant doesn’t go to waste.

The firm offers a food waste collection and reprocessing services which produce energy for local homes and prevents thousands of tonnes of food waste going to landfill.

However, to make use of the heat produced by biogas generator sets the company is now drying woodchip which is being sold as fuel for large-scale bio-mass boilers in schools, hotels, leisure centres and NHS sites across the county, as well as to domestic customers and a poultry farmer who uses it to heat his chicken sheds.

“By using surplus heat which would otherwise go to waste we’re able to dry our woodchip much more efficiently than conventional air-dried chip,” explained Jason Ward, commercial manager at Andigestion. “The drier it is, the more power it delivers per cubic metre - and that makes it significantly more fuel-efficient and cost-effective.”

By offering woodchip as a commercially viable alternative fuel source, Andigestion said that is ensuring that the whole food waste recycling process is as sustainable as possible.

The company said that it only uses locally sourced timber and ensures that supplies are carefully managed to protect the area’s delicate environmental balance. The wood is then chipped on site and dried before it is delivered to customers ready for use in bio-mass boilers.

“Not many people realise that the food waste from our plates contributes to the creation of such an environmentally-friendly and sustainable fuel!” added Ward “Creating renewable energy from food waste instead of sending it to landfill is such a positive and beneficial outcome for everyone.”

Andigestion’s woodchip is BSL Accredited, which means the wood chip meets the requirements of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.

