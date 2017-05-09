APK Plans to Role Out Chemical and Physical Plastic Recycling Process in Europe and Asia

Leipzig, Germany based APK Aluminium und Kunststoffe AG has outlined its plans to set up plastic recycling plants in both Europe and Asia by 2025 using its patented it Newcycling® technology.

According to the company the process is based on proprietary chemical and physical technology and has been demonstrated at a large-scale pilot plant funded by MIG Fonds and AT Newtech.

APK added that ist plastic recycling technology can be applied to a broad variety of plastic types and combinations commonly used in packaging, even difficult ones including multi-layer films.

The technology is said to exploit physical and chemical properties of different polymer types in order to separate these efficiently, resulting in high-purity single-polymer streams.

“In Germany we have developed an advanced and economically interesting recycling technology to recover virgin-quality polymers from plastic-packaging waste. We call it Newcycling,” explained CEO Klaus Wohnig.

“We now want to expand in Europe while simultaneously bringing our technology to the region where the problem is acute: South-East Asia. Of course, we are open to further co- operations with interested industry partners in order to change the plastics economy from linear to truly circular as soon as possible. This challenge is a very substantial,” he added.

The company was founded in 2008 and has a 57,000 square plant and is owned by the Munich based financial investors MIG Fonds and AT Newtec, an investment company of family office Struengmann.

