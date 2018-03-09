Association of Plastic Recyclers Recognises Industry Innovators

The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) recognised the innovators including Bulk Handling Systems' Max-AI (pictured above) and Coca Cola selected for the 2018 APR Plastics Recycling Showcase during the APR Technical Forum at the 2018 Plastics Recycling Conference in Nashville.

The Showcase, developed to highlight and promote industry leading innovations that have a positive impact on plastics collection and recycling, focuses on recently commercialised innovations developed by APR member companies.

As the leading international trade association representing the plastics recycling industry, APR explained that it works to provide technical expertise, leadership for long-term industry growth, and commend innovations supporting that growth.

“For the third year running, this program commends innovators that address technical challenges facing plastic recyclers,” commented John Standish, APR’s Technical Director. “Innovation drives the growth of recycling, and is essential to the success of the plastics recycling industry.”

The APR would like to thank the 2018 Innovators for their commitment to the growth of plastics recycling:

NRT’s The Max-AI AQC (Autonomous Quality Control)

The Coca Cola Company’s 89 oz. bottle of Simply Juice in collaboration with Indorama Ventures and CKS Packaging Inc.

The Zimmer and Fimic Continuous Melt Filter

“These companies exemplify the tremendous innovation happening across the packaging and equipment platforms that support the growth of plastics recycling,” commented Steve Alexander, President of APR. “We are grateful to this year’s innovators, and look forward to working with the industry to continue promoting new technologies that provide additional pathways to sustainability.”

Showcase recipients are selected by a committee comprised of APR members representing a variety of roles within the value chain.

