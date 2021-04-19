Athens Metro Area plans Tender for three Waste and Biowaste Facilities

The tender for the creation of three waste and biowaste facilities in Attica is expected to be held in 2021, the Attica Regional Authority announced April 15 during the presentation of its new ten-year plan to the region’s 66 mayors.

The regional authority will also select the position of the fourth facility in the southern sector later this year, Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis said.

The environmental licensing of all the facilities, the signing of the contract for the Grammatikos unit and the auction of the unit for the southern sector will follow in 2022.

The signing of private-public partnerships will take place in 2023, aiming to have all the facilities up and running in 2025 as part of the bid to reduce the volume of trash that is buried.

The main objectives of the new regional planning are for recycling to reach 55% by 2025 and 60% by 2030, the development of a complete network for biodegradables by the end of 2022 and reduce the amount of waste being buried in landfills to below 10% by 2030, with the conversion of most of the composites in solid recovered fuel (SRF).