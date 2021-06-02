Austrian Biogest builds two biomethane plants in France

Biomethane (RNG) production from animal, agricultural and food waste is one of the most rapidly expanding sectors of renewable energy. “The worldwide growing market for biomethane highlights the importance of green gas”, says Martin Schlerka, CEO and Managing Partner of BIOGEST, full-service biomethane and biogas plant solutions, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, with more than 160 projects in 20 countries.

BIOGEST was contracted to build two biomethane (RNG) plants based on agricultural waste and by-products from „Poulets de Janzé“ chicken farmers in the western region of France.

The first plant, Enerfées, is located close to Rennes. This BIOGEST biomethane plant is sourced with manure, slurry and agricultural by-products from approximately 50 farmers and will produce 400 Nm³/h biomethane. The second project Methagriloué, located near Le Mans, will be supplied with similar by-products from approximately 11 farmers all year round, and will produce 130 Nm³/h biomethane. In addition, during the fermentation process of both projects, a total of 94 400 tonnes of waste are transformed into high-quality organic fertilizer per year, this organic fertilizer can replace chemical products.

The client at the Methagriloué,plant explains, “We were searching for a solution that solves our waste management problem in a sustainable and profitable way. So basically, we and the surrounding chicken farms are facing daily struggles to cope with our waste. In this moment, BIOGEST stepped in and partnered with us through all stages and showed us possible investment options while focusing on our specific needs“