Austrian building materials trader develops recycled cement

The new dry cement from Baumit - GO2morrow Recycling Beton B20 - can be used primarily for smaller garden applications. "GO2morrow Recycling Beton B20 is a prime example of the careful use of resources in the sense of a living circular economy. This is how building material becomes building material again," says Baumit Managing Director Georg Bursik.

Baumit GO2morrow Recycling Beton B20 is a factory-mixed dry cement of strength class C 16/20. 100 percent of the limestone aggregate previously used is replaced here by washed, unmixed recycled and quality-assured crushed cement aggregate. The recycled concrete B20 offered in 30 kg bags is suitable for all smaller cement work in the house and garden area. This includes the erection of shell masonry, bases of garden walls, concreting barbecue areas and backfilling of mantle and shell stones.