Austrian Waste Collection Bin Manufacturer on Expansion Course

Europlast is located in the Southern-most Province of Austria, where it produces, amongst others, plastic domestic waste collection bins, made from advanced technology injection moulding process.

Polymer Recycling specialist PreZero from Germany, with a division in Southern Austria, has invested considerably into the Europlast site over the past one-and-a-half years with the objective of increasing the product quality of the produced recyclates used in the final products. Europlast was able to manufacture bins for recyclables for PreZero's German parent company that also contained recyclate made from sorted and treated plastic waste. For both companies, the ecological aspect is of particular importance. In future, the focus will not just be on the realisation of the product for the optimum price/performance ratio; it must also have a carbon footprint that is as low as possible.

Europlast is also expecting big returns in 2021, as the demand for recycling bins for domestic use is pressing in the South Eastern countries of the European Union, as Kleine Zeitung reports on June 3, 2021. 250,000 containers were delivered to Croatia and 120,000 are set to be delivered to Hungary. The recycling content of these bins is between 30 and 100%.

Trying to keep up with demand, as Kleine Zeitung adds, the plant continues to expand the size of the facility, having added 1300m2 production area, additional photovoltaic panels for green energy supply, as well as back-up machinery, and struggles to find manpower to add on to its 140-person workforce.