Axil Integrated Services Orders 40 Specialist Hazardous Waste Bins from Egbert Taylor

Commercial and Industrial waste management and recycling company, Axil Integrated Services, has ordered HazPodTM containers from Droitwich, UK based bin manufacturer, Egbert Taylor.

The containers are specially equipped to collect and transport hazardous waste from Axil’s customers which operate in the manufacturing, food and medical supplies sectors.

Axil, which has bases in Corby and Cannock, manages commercial waste for some of the UK’s biggest brands. It handles more than 46,000 tonnes of waste a year from 350 sites across the country.

“We’re keen to significantly grow the business over the coming years,” explained general manager James Cooper. “In light of the current pandemic, it’s clear to us that in order to achieve high levels of growth we need to work with suppliers that can not only provide a high-quality product, but that also don’t heavily rely on overseas supply chains. We’re delighted to be working with Egbert Taylor and proud to back British manufacturing.”

The UN approved HazPod container is designed to collect multiple hazardous waste streams, which are segregated based on compatibility and then separated using colour-coded bags. Its secure, lockable lid prevents rainwater ingress and is vandal and tamper-proof. Forklift points also facilitate easy loading and emptying.

Kevin Docherty, Area Business Manager at Egbert Taylor, added: “Covid-19 has sharpened the focus of procurers up and down the UK, many of whom no longer wish to leave themselves vulnerable to overseas supply chains in the wake of major crises such as what we’re currently seeing.

“This is a real turning point for UK manufacturers and I expect to see a major shift in the way UK organisations buy products post-Covid-19. Axil Integrated Services is a growing business with huge potential and we look forward to growing with them.”

