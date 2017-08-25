Axion to Report on Lithium Ion Battery End-of-Life Research

Manchester, UK based resource and recycling Axion, is taking part in a research project looking into battery packs for the next generation of electric vehicles, including end-of-life solutions.

The company explained that it is working on designing the lithium ion battery pack to allow easier end of life management and understanding the full lifecycle supply chain for batteries. The studies include design and manufacture for end of first life, manufacturing and repurposing in second life applications and material recycling.

The circular economy specialist embarked on the AMPLiFII Project (Automated Module-to-pack Pilot Line for Industrial Innovation) in 2015. Led by Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG) at the University of Warwick, it aims to develop the next generation of traction batteries for electric and hybrid vehicles supported by £10 million of funding from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles in partnership with Innovate UK.

WMG is an academic department at the University of Warwick, providing research, education and knowledge transfer in engineering, manufacturing and technology.

“We’re now 90% of the way through this innovative project and the work that we’ve done will lay the foundations for the development of battery technology in the UK, especially for lower-volume and niche producers,” said Sam Haig, Axion’s Head of Engineering & Research.

He also welcomed the Government’s recent announcement of £246 million funding for the Faraday Challenge to boost UK expertise in battery technology.

“It really sets the groundwork for further research and development in this area. Future projects will be able to use our findings to develop and commercialise them further,” said Haig.

The firm added that it will be exhibiting alongside its consortium partners at Cenex-LCV17 – a UK low carbon vehicle event – when the latest results of the research project are expected to be unveiled.

Sharing WMG’s stand at the Millbrook event with other project members, Axion will be exhibiting alongside Augean who are advising on safe handling and dismantling of automotive batteries, effective treatment of end-of-life materials and ensuring compliance.

The project also brings together Jaguar Land Rover, JCB, Alexander Dennis (ADL), Ariel Motor Company, Augean, Delta Motorsport, Potenza Technology, Trackwise, HORIBA MIRA, The University of Oxford and Axion.

Read More

The Lithium Battery Recycling Challenge

Increasing oil prices, demand for urban vehicles, megacities and focus on sustainable transportation have kickstarted a substantial trend towards automotive electrification such as hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs). Estimates suggest that by 2020, EVs are likely to account for more than 7% of the global transportation market.

HANDS ON: Electric Green Machine - in More Ways Than One

Malcolm Bates travels to Germany to see an an electric Sennebogen ‘Green Line’ materials handler with an on-board Hatz powerpack.

VIDEO: First Lead Ingot Produced Using World’s Only ‘Clean’ Lead Acid Battery Recycling Process

California based lead recycling technology developer, Aqua Metals, has produced its recycled lead using its AquaRefined process at its AquaRefinery in McCarran, Nevada.