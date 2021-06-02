Azerbaijan Seeking Expert Solutions for Industrial Waste

The Environmental Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, SOCAR, has announced it will hold a public auction for industrial waste management and recycling, as Azernews reports, referring to a source in SOCAR.

As reported: „The auction is open to specialized companies with practical experience in the field of waste management, appropriate technologies and resources.The main objectives of the event are to reduce the negative impact of waste generated in the course of economic activity, to return waste of a reusable, secondary raw material nature to circulation, the source said.“

It is further reported that the auction will start at 10:00 (GMT +4) June 16 and will be held in a videoconference format, taking into account the requirements of the quarantine regime.