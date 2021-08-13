Bacteria can help mop up oil spills, new research finds

Scientists found that microbes stimulated by nutrients can breakdown diesel and petroleum oil after an oil spill- even in Arctic temperatures.

So far, this has only been tested in warmer latitudes, according to Dr. Casey Hubert, associate professor of geomicrobiology at the University of Calgary and one of the co-authors of the paper.

‘Biodegradation of diesel and crude oil by Labrador Sea cold adapted microbial communities’ details how the researchers in question recreated an oceanic environment within bottles by using sediment taken from the upper layers of the seabed and water kept cold at 4°C. They then introduced diesel and crude oil to this artificial environment.

The study found that certain bacteria already existing in the depths of the ocean but introduced to this artificial setting such as Paraperlucidibaca, Cycloclasticus, Oleispira, Thalassolituus Zhongshania were stimulated by nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus which were added to the mix by the researchers, thereby cleaning the contaminated water.

Several groups of microbes that were so far not known for responding to nutrient stimulation were also identified through the experiment.

The Labrador coast off Canada, which was the site of the study, is likely to be affected by oil spills due to oil trading across the sea route.

Oil spills endanger marine wildlife in the form of whales, dolphins, sea otters and seals, threaten coastal water quality as well as negatively impact natural ecosystems.

“As climate change extends ice-free periods and increasing industrial activity takes place in the Arctic, it is important to understand the ways in which the Arctic marine microbiome will respond if there is an oil or fuel spill,” Dr Hubert said.

According to him, this discovery is crucial as emergency respondence teams may arrive with significant delay to the site of a potential oil spill as the Labrador coast is set within the Arctic region.

“If you want to anticipate or be ready for or know what to expect if you have an oil spill if you’re in the Arctic, some of these new groups are relevant ones to screen for and scan for, and that’s the kind of thing that can be done in advance as part of any healthy ocean data-driven management approach.”

The potential of microscopic organisms for ‘eating’ oil spills depends on several factors, such as the size of hydrocarbons in question or the availability of oxygen, which bacteria need to commence biodegradation. Another drawback to employing microorganisms is the fact that they take a long time to clear up oil spills though further research is set to change that.