Bandvulc's Latest State-of-the-Art Tyre in Wastemaster Range

Specialist waste vehicles providing kerbside waste collections and operating in recycling sites require a hardworking tyre. Tyres in this industry can be subject to sidewall damage from kerbing, tread damage from stone trapping, chip and chunking from rough surfaces, all which can result in premature removal and not achieving the full life of the tyre.

Devon-based Bandvulc are preparing to roll out the latest state-of-the-art tyre in their Wastemaster range after extensive testing and field trials.

Tony Mailling, Operations Director at Bandvulc explains; “Over the past 2 years we have seen strong growth in the waste and construction market, which is buoyant at the moment because there’s lot of infrastructure and housing being built. Our understanding of UK roads and vehicle operating conditions has been a key tool in our market research for this exciting new product. The waste collection market is changing; waste is more segregated now with more collections a week and the collection vehicles are operational in all weather conditions such as sleet, snow, or heavy rain. Our roads can be subject to a lot of debris especially in urban areas so our tyres need to be equipped with features to perform for the driver in all conditions”.

The launch of the Wastemaster 5 marks the 5th generation of the Wastemaster tyre product which has been developed, tested and produced at Bandvulc’s Ivybridge factory. The Wastemaster 5 will replace the Wastemaster III, a proven product in the waste sector that has been around for more than 20 years.

The WM5 retains Bandvulc’s pioneering ARMORBANDTM sidewall technology which offers an additional protective layer of rubber compound on the mid to lower sidewall of the tyre. This tapered protective band adds additional protection against sidewall scrubbing, protects against damage and prolongs the life of the tyre. The tread design on the Wastemaster 5 has also had a complete redesign to offer the latest features for this sector, offering wide zig zag grooves for excellent displacement of mud and water, stone ejection features, stepped tread blocks and additional deep pocket sipes providing excellent traction and grip in severe conditions.

James Griffiths, Technical Manager for Bandvulc adds; “ It was important for Bandvulc to make this investment in the tyre as it gives our customers peace of mind that the tyre will offer superior traction in all UK conditions. It also makes the tyre very flexible if we wish to sell it in Europe.”

“We’ve collated feedback from the drivers who have trialled the Wastemaster 5; they are experts on how it handles and how the tyres grip. The solid shoulder design and wider contact area, provides stability control and excellent handling characteristics and the feedback we’ve had from testing so far has been extremely positive.”